Myrtle Beach Police capture fugitive wanted in Brunswick

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police officers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle Friday night in the area of 67th Ave. North. The tags came back suspended and police determined the suspect was wanted out of Brunswick County.

According to Myrtle Beach Police reports, the suspect was wanted out of Brunswick for obtaining property under false pretense.

Robert Lucas, 38, was placed under arrest and transported to the Myrtle Beach jail; he will then be extradited back to Brunswick, reports say.

