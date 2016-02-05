Darlington Drug Enforcement bust men for possession of drugs and guns

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement recently arrested and charged two people for possession of drugs, paraphernalia, guns, and ammunition.

The DCSO said on February 5, search warrants were executed on Hibiscus Road in Lamar. During the execution of the search warrant 2.4 ounces of marijuana,10.4 grams of Marijuana THC Tar, two guns along with drug paraphernalia and ammunition were seized.

The two people charged are listed below:

William Wayne Mullis, 55, of Lamar, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana within proximity of a school.

Ethan Wayne Mullis, 26, of Lamar, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana 2nd offense and possession with intent to distribute marijuana within proximity of a school.

