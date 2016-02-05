Sports apparel stores busy selling Carolina Panthers merchandise ahead of Super Bowl 50

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- Panthers fans are gearing up for the Super Bowl 50. Sports apparel stores in the Grand Strand are busy trying to keep stores shelves stocked.

The owner of Sports Fanatics Store located at Broadway the Beach in Myrtle Beach says he has seen more customers coming in buying t-shirts, jerseys, cups, mugs, any and everything to show support for the team

Other retail stores tell WMBF news it has been a busy week, some reporting they are either out-of stock or low in-stock on Panther Jerseys and t-shirts.

"Just three days we pretty much sold everything that we would be selling and anticipating the whole 2015-16 season," said Mike Mkhoiam, owner of the Sports Fanatics.

Mkhoiam said he currently has shirts in stock but he believes by the end of the weekend they will be sold out.

He said many stores are facing a shortage of gear because Nike, the company that manufacturers Carolina Panther merchandise couldn't keep up with the demand.

The store owner said he could not order Panther jerseys in adult sizes. He said Nike had to come up with a plan to meet consumer demand.

"They put a program together, we're supposed to get white jerseys today and we paid extra for shipping. They don't look like the exact same as the other ones that we used to carry, but it's still something to give customers something for today, tomorrow, and after tomorrow," said Mkhoiam.

Stores said they have had no problem with Denver Broncos apparel.

