NMB fire crews respond to water leak

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach emergency crews responded to the Laguna Keyes Hotel Friday in reference to a water leak.

According to NMB Fire Chief Spain, the water leak took place at the Laguna Keys Hotel just before 5:30 p.m.

Spain said the upper floor water leaked into the lobby.

No units are expected to be displaced, according to Spain.

