CCU breaks ground on new academic building

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A ceremony was held at Coastal Carolina University (CCU) to begin construction on a new academic building that will be adjacent to the E. Craig Wall Business Building.

Once finished, the newest addition to CCU's campus will hold nearly 100 faculty offices and 18 classrooms. The building is set to be a mirror image of another building on the other side of Chanticleer Drive, and will be the home of the university's Sports Management program as well as others. Construction is set to finish by early 2017 and the President of CCU, David DeCenzo, says it will represent the university's continuous pursuit of excellence.

"Our strategic plan, the one that's in effect and the one that we are working on now, our goal has been to grow the institution to 12,500. We're at 10,200 right now and so we're continuing to live the plan and continuing with managed growth on this campus." said DeCenzo.

DeCenzo says that applications have risen in recent weeks, but he thinks that may have more to do with two of the schools alumni playing in the Super Bowl this weekend.

