Heavy rain causes flooding along Black Creek in the Pee Dee

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The steady rain we just had is causing river levels to rise in the Pee Dee, and with more on the way some areas will see the effects of it. One of the hardest hit areas is Black Creek Road. It is completely covered in water and people who live along the creek are worried for their homes once again.

Mary Batchelor lives along Black Creek and says, “You just don’t know if you ever going to get back in your house and live a normal life like we did out here? Are we always going to have to worry about floods, we’ve never had floods like this other years.”

Other roads around the county are still hurting from the heavy rain. The first thing DOT crews do when heavy rain comes is assess the roads by either putting up water on the road signs or close the road altogether. Treasure Scarborough, Assistant District Maintenance Engineer for SCDOT District 5 says pot holes or pipe damage are things that get repaired right away, especially if roads are still saturated from the rain.

“That hadn’t helped the situation but we certainly are trying to make sure the roads are as safe as possible, so we’ve got additional patching crews out and people patrolling," says Scarborough.

Old river road and Marion street off 52 are the only two roads in Florence County currently closed for a new sewer and a full bridge replacement. Both had to be contracted out to fix from the flooding in October, and should be open this May.

Batchelor and her husband have lived along Black Creek for the past fourteen years. She says just after the rain we had the past two days conditions are even worse. “There’s just no place for the water to go. The ground is just still saturated from the October floods yet and it has no place to go but up in our yard.”

Our first alert weather team says by Sunday more rain will bring the creek to about four feet above flood stage level. Batchelor says, “We’re going to stay here we’re not going to try to get out, we don’t like to drive out on that road when there’s water across it like that. We have food and water and we’ll be fine staying right here.”

“If you got standing water and your driving through and your causing wakes and those wakes and causing problems for the residents there… I just more or less empathize with their situation," said Scarborough.

Batchelor says, “Come July and August and we’re in a drought, I sure won’t complain.”

