Thousands were without power around Horry County Friday

HORRY, SC (WMBF) - Santee Cooper and Horry Electric was reporting power outages that affected more than 27,000 people in Horry County Friday night. The outages also caused traffic light defects.

According to the Santee Cooper map, 27,118 customers were affected in the Myrtle Beach area and at least 14,759 people were affected in the Conway area.

Anyone who is still experiencing an outage, please call 1-888-769-7688.

Nicole Aiello with Santee Cooper said the cause of the outage was an issue with the transmission line from Conway to the Dunes Club area. Santee Cooper is working to identify what and where the issue was.

These outages affected three Santee Cooper substations and one Horry Electric substation.

Some customers have reported restoration to their homes as of 5:40 p.m. The HOrry Electric outage map is now showing 0 customers affected as of 8:42 p.m.

Santee Cooper outage updates can be found here.

Horry Electric outage updates can be found here.

