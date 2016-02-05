Chinese restaurant in Loris, Mexican food in Myrtle Beach on this week's Scorecard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a long week at work, getting the kids to and from school, sports and activities - the kitchen is probably the last place you want to be tonight. So we're checking in with health inspectors to get their latest restaurant reports - before you pick.

First up - the Tokyo Express on Broad Street in Loris. It scored a 76. Inspectors noted there was an uncovered drink on the food prep table, and some wet rags on that table weren't being stored in sanitizer solution. Tokyo Express also lost points for personal items, such as cell phones, keys, and hats being stored on shelves with food-related products.

In Myrtle Beach, Fajitas Mexican Restaurant on 3rd Avenue South scored an 89. Inspectors say the dish machine wasn't sanitizing dishes, that there was uncovered food in the freezer, and that the cheese sauce was stored under raw meats in the drawer cooler.

Crepe Creation Cafe' in the Market Common got a 96, Denny's in North Myrtle Beach on Highway 17 earned a 98, and Boardwalk Billys on 13th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach scored a 99.

