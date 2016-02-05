Riverside Elementary employee charged for stealing school money

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police responded to Riverside Elementary, on December 15, in reference to a larceny complaint. Upon arriving, officers met with the principal and the bookkeeper who said money was missing. Police investigation led to the arrest of one employee who now faces embezzlement charges.

Police were told that the suspect was acting strange the past several weeks and showed an overwhelming interest in receiving the money from parents, and would always want to drop the “money” bag at the end of the work day.

The bookkeeper said that on one occasion, the suspect told the director that she had to drop something off in the principals mailbox, and said she would drop the money off under the bookkeepers door, however the director checked the principals mailbox and it was empty.

The bookkeeper advised the director to take pictures of the money and receipts, and place them in a bag.

The suspect took the bag from the director and delivered it to the bookkeepers office, however on the morning of December 8, staff found that the bag was $170 short.

Police reviewed the video footage and saw the suspect walking down the hall from the cafeteria and going towards the bookkeeper’s office, but later sat down on the chair. Footage also revealed the suspect un-zip the money bag and pulled out several payments, set one aside, returned all the other items, then zipped the bag back up.

Administration began an audit investigation and found several investigations, some of which the suspect signed the receipt for, which never made it to the bookkeeper.

The suspect was placed under administrative leave without pay, pending the investigation, according to Horry County Police reports.

According to J Reuben Detention Center, Mandy Bellamy, 28, is charged with embezzlement of public funds, which value $5,000 or more. Bellamy was released on a $10,000 bond.

