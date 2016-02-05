WATCH LIVE: Trump holds rally in Florence Friday night

Trump speaking at a rally in Myrtle Beach in November 2015. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Presidential candidate and business mogul Donald Trump will be speaking to supporters at a rally at the Florence Civic Center at 7 p.m. Friday.

Watch a complete live stream of the event above - mobile users, tap here to watch a live stream of the event beginning at 7 p.m.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. for the free event, and Trump is expected to speak at 7 p.m.

More details and registration can be found here: http://TrumpFlorence.eventbrite.com

Trump is scheduled to return to Myrtle Beach on February 19, one day before the South Carolina Republican Presidential Preference Primary. He had previously visited on November 17 for a “Trump for President” Rally that brought thousands of supporters, and on January 15 during the South Carolina Tea Party Convention in Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.