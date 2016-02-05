Part of Old Loris Longs Road closed through Wed. due to flooding

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A section of Old Loris Longs Road will be completely closed between Barker Road and Highway 9 Business until Wednesday due to flooding, according to the Horry County government.

No traffic will be allowed beyond the barricades, a notice from the county states. Officials say when routing to the west side of the road, to instead use Barker Road, and when routing to the east end, use East Highway 9 Business instead.

