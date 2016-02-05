Hartsville PD to host Coffee with a Cop

The Hartsville Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop on February 23 at 8 a.m.(Source: City of Hartsville, South Carolina - official site Facebook Page)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – On February 23, the Hartsville Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. The event will be held at Shoney’s Restaurant, located at 905 S. Fifth Street in Hartville.

Members of the community are invited to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers in their community. Both the coffee and conversation is free.

For more information contact Captain Mitch Stanley at (843) 383-3011 or mitch.stanley@hartsvillesc.gov.

