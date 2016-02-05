Myrtle Beach chimps race to decide this year's Super Bowl winner

Vali and Sugriva have helped raise over $1 million for wildlife conservation projects through the Rare Species Fund, according to the Myrtle Beach Safari. (Source: YouTube)

Vali and Sugriva faced off to pick this year's Super Bowl winner. (Source: YouTube)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Another prediction from the Myrtle Beach Safari suggests that the Carolina Panthers will be this year’s Super Bowl chimps – er, champs!

Vali and Sugriva, two chimpanzees and the Myrtle Beach Safari, donned jerseys for the Panthers and the Denver Broncos, and ran to the finish line to determine who will win The Big Game this Sunday.

Sugriva, in the Panthers jersey, took an early lead and beat Vali across the line, claiming victory for the Carolinas.

Vali and Sugriva have helped raise over $1 million for wildlife conservation projects through the Rare Species Fund, according to the Myrtle Beach Safari.

You can learn more about the local animal habitat at www.MyrtleBeachSafari.com and the Rare Species Fund it supports at www.rarespeciesfund.org.

Another animal prognosticator at the Myrtle Beach Safari, Tibet the tigress, predicted the same outcome by pouncing on a remote control car with a Panthers helmet earlier this week.

However, Gabby the green sea turtle at Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach is predicting the Broncos to take it all this Sunday.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.