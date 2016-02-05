Donald Trump to rally in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Donald Trump will be visiting Myrtle Beach once again to rally. Trump announced his candidacy on June 1, 2015 for the 2016 election. During that announcement, he promised that he will be tough on ISIS and stop Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

According to Myrtle Beach Sports Center and EventBrite.com, a Trump rally will be held at the sports center on Friday, February 19 at noon.

"I will be the greatest jobs president that God ever created. We have a problem in this country … we are going to bring our jobs back from China, Japan, Vietnam, Brazil," Trump said at his rally."

Thousands of people turned out to the rally back in November, which was held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

To view previous coverage on Trump in Myrtle Beach, tap here.

To obtain tickets to the event, click here.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.