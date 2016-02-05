Darlington raceway receives Community Pride Award

Annual Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet held at the Darlington Country Club on February 4. (Source: Dennis Worden with Darlington Raceway)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce awarded Darlington Raceway with the 2016 Community Pride Award. The award was presented on February 4 at the annual Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet held at the Darlington Country Club.

Darlington Raceway received the award from local business leaders for its tremendous involvement and impact in the greater Darlington community.

“We’ve been very fortunate to be recognized by the NASCAR industry leaders for our Bojangles’ Southern 500 race weekend, but this Community Pride award means even more because it came from our local community. We are truly honored to receive this award because we do take great pride in being a strong community partner,” said Darlington Raceway President, Chip Wile.

The track has rapidly increased its community events since 2013. Listed are community events the Darlington Raceway hosts annually.

Turn 3 Theater Movie Nights Presented by Raceway Ford & Chevrolet featuring family-fun movies such as Cars and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2. Movie nights occur in the spring.

Speed & Feed BBQ Cook-Off and Car Show Presented by Sam Carbis Solutions Group. Held on the second weekend in November each year. The event features over 40 of the region’s top cook teams competing for a $2,500 cash prize. Over 400 classic cars are on display for enthusiasts.

In the spring, the track hosts a one-day running event, featuring a half marathon, 5K and 1.366-mile fun run.

Darlington Raceway partners with the Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce to host Freedom Fest. Freedom Fest is a July 4 community festival and fireworks show. Over 15,000 people attend the event annually.

Country concert supporting the Darlington County Education Foundation (DCEF). Held in May of 2015.

Touch-A-Truck event held in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series garage with proceeds benefiting the Junior League of Florence.

The track has hosted a Walk with the Docs event, which raises funds for the free medical clinic in Darlington County.

“Darlington Raceway is a facility our local communities enjoy and are proud of. We are proud to say we are located in Darlington, South Carolina,” said Wile.

Darlington Raceway has also made donations to support local area charitable organizations, including the YMCA of Darlington, the Darlington County School District, and The Lord Cares and Harvest Hope Food Banks.

“Being a good community partner is critical to the success of our racetrack. We will not rest on our laurels. We’ll continue to make Darlington Raceway a destination for our local residents and in turn raise monies that support local endeavors important to the people of Darlington County,” said Wile.

