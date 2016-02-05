Report: Drunk driver crashes into 2 cars, severely injures woman's spine

Photo of the damage done to one of the vehicles involved in the accidents. (Source: Provided by accident victim)

Carl Gerald Sudman, with an image of one of the cars he allegedly damaged in the background. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center, photo provided by accident victim)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – After crashing into one vehicle, then speeding away and crashing into another, the driver, who appeared “very intoxicated,” stumbled out of his vehicle and laid down on the curb near 8th Avenue South Wednesday afternoon, according to a police report released Friday.

Carl Gerald Sudman, 60, now faces a felony DUI charge, as well as charges for hit and run, no driver’s license, and an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, according to jail records.

Law enforcement responded to 37th Avenue South in reference to a vehicle collision at about 3:24 p.m., and learned the driver had fled the scene north on Highway 17, according to the North Myrtle Beach Police report.

Shortly after, police responded to 8th Avenue South and Highway 17, where the same vehicle who fled the first scene had crashed into another vehicle, the report states. There they found the suspect vehicle, and Sudman, who was laying on the sidewalk with a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath. Witnesses said they saw Sudman stumble out of the wrecked car and lay down on the curb.

An officer confronted Sudman and rubbed his sternum, the report states. Sudman woke up, grabbed the officer by her neck, and began saying, “You’re in grave danger.” He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries. Medical personnel also stated he had a strong odor of alcohol and believed him to be very intoxicated.

While looking through Sudman’s vehicle, police found an open can of Steel Reserve in the center console, the report states. Police also discovered that Sudman had only a South Carolina ID card, not a driver’s license.

Several witnesses told police that Sudman was driving at 70 to 100 miles per hour and swerving prior to the wreck. One witness saw the Cadillac cross three lanes before striking one vehicle.

A victim in one crash told WMBF News that they hit a sign under a flea market, were trapped in the car, and had to be cut out by emergency workers. The victim’s two young children had to crawl out of the back seat, according to the victim’s account and the police report. The victim said the children both had severe bruising due to the accident.

The passenger in this vehicle received a fractured vertebra in the crash, which caused impairment and required immediate surgery. The victim said the passenger was in surgery for 3.5 hours, now has rods and pins in her back, and will be in a back brace for at least three months.

Once they learned of the extent of the victims’ injuries, Sudman’s DUI was amended to a felony DUI, and a warrant was completed for his arrest. As of Friday afternoon, he remained incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to jail records.

