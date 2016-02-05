Travel companies extending courtesies to pregnant women due to Zika

Travel companies aren't extending the courtesy for just anyone - only for pregnant women and whoever is booked to travel with them, because only fetuses are seriously affected by the Zika virus. (Source WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Now that the Zika Virus outbreak is being called a global emergency, here at home, travelers may wonder what they can do if they've booked a trip to the Caribbean or South America.

Travel experts say for anyone who already booked a trip to an area that has seen outbreaks of Zika, many airlines and travel companies are being flexible when it comes to rescheduling or even canceling travel when it comes to pregnant customers.

Travelers who booked through a travel agency should contact that agency to see what the travel operator’s policy is.

Some have stepped up to say they will move the dates of a trip, or refund money. But, you need to look into it now, because you may have to ask for that accommodation by a certain time - like the end of February.

However if the average person decides they don't want to travel to a region because of the Zika outbreak, you're still locked in, and still responsible for paying for those reservations.

Travel companies aren't extending the courtesy for just anyone - only for pregnant women and whoever is booked to travel with them, because only fetuses are seriously affected by the Zika virus.

“Whether you booked it through a travel agency, online, however you booked it, you're going to need documentation from a doctor to present to the airline, to the hotel, the tour operator, what have you,” explained AAA Travel branch manager Maureen Pierotti. “That documentation will be needed to either…change your dates without penalty or cancel the trip entirely.”

Travel experts say good way to avoid being stuck traveling to a region that may be seeing an outbreak, if you decide you don't want to go, is to book traveler’s insurance. You can usually find a policy that will fully refund a trip.

