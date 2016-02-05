UPDATE: Latest on the Coastal storm moving in

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong area of low pressure is developing and intensifying along the Carolina Coast. Rain will continue to overspread the region. As the storm intensifies further Sunday morning, colder air will get drawn into the region. As temperatures continue into the mid and upper 30s, the rain may start to mix with and change to snow in some areas.

TIMING: Rain is falling across the area. This will be heavy at times. 4:00-7:00 AM areas in Darlington and Marlboro counties may start to see snow mix in. Coastal areas still dealing with a very cold rain. 7:00 AM - noon, areas such as Florence and Dillon counties begin to see some snow. Past noon, coastal areas begin to see a few snowflakes mix in.

Right now the best chance for seeing accumulating snow will be west of I-95 in Darlington, Marlboro, Robeson and Scotland counties where as much as a half an inch of snow could fall. Areas such as Florence and Dillon counties could see a dusting. Closer to the coast we are not anticipating any accumulations but a few flakes will mix in by the afternoon.

Strong winds will also effect the area. Wind advisories have been posted for Horry and Georgetown counties. Winds of 20-35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph will cause the possibility of trees to fall. Also, heavy rain will fall. 1-3" of rain could fall in Horry and Georgetown counties which has prompted a flood watch to go up.

This is a very changeable storm system. A difference of 1 to 2 degrees could make the difference between a cold rain, or some areas of significant snowfall.

WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andy Stein

