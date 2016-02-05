Senior Advisory Committee and AARP to sponsor Caregiving Form in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Caring for an elderly family member or friend can be a challenge and the Senior Advisory Committee for the City of Myrtle Beach and AARP want to help. They are co-sponsoring a free Caregiving Forum, on February 16, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., at the Train Depot, located at 851 Broadway Street in Myrtle Beach.

Attendees will learn fundamental caregiving information from representatives from Regency Hospice of Myrtle Beach, Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments, and the Alzheimer’s Association, along with others. Speakers and professionals will be on-hand to discuss caregiving concerns and will hold a question and answer session.

