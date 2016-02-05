Gruesome scene portrayed in frantic 911 call from fatal shooting of 78-year-old woman

The daughter of Francis Mae Davis frantically tries to determine what happened in the 7-minute 911 call which was released by authorities on Friday. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A daughter’s hysterical pleas for help as she stands helpless over her mother can be heard in heart-wrenching 911 call audio released Friday from the fatal shooting of 78-year-old Frances Mae Davis at the Myrtle Beach Mall in January.

“I went in the mall and came out, and my mom’s in the car, and she’s got blood coming out of her mouth and she’s unconscious,” Shelly Wells tells the 911 dispatcher early in the call.

Wells cries and yells out to passers-by as she tries to answer the dispatcher’s questions for just over seven minutes until emergency crews arrive at the parking lot where Davis was shot to death inside a car on the afternoon of January 8.

“I can’t get her to wake up – she’s got her tongue hanging out of her mouth and blood is coming out of her,” Wells exclaims.

“Does it look like she’s she breathing ma’am?” the dispatcher asks.

“No – no, she’s unresponsive, I said – blood is pouring out of her mouth, she’s passed out, and blood is all over her,” Wells responds.

Later in the call, Wells asks out loud: “Where is her purse? Did somebody hit her in the head? I can’t find her purse.” Officials would later determine that Davis was shot and her purse was stolen in an apparent robbery and homicide that the Horry County Police Department is still investigating.

The 911 operator asks Wells to put her ear next to Davis to see if she was breathing.

“I don’t – I don’t feel anything. I don’t feel a pulse,” Wells said. “I already lost my dad, I don’t want to lose my mom too!”

Then: “She has her cell phone in her hand – I don’t see her purse.”

Wells and Davis were taking a typical Friday afternoon shopping trip together, and Davis wanted to wait in the car while Wells went into JC Penney.

“I was only in the store 15 minutes,” Wells said between sobs as the dispatcher listened.

The dispatcher asked if Wells or someone else nearby wanted to try to perform CPR, but Wells said: “Her mouth is filled with blood - there’s a big knot in her neck! I just laid her back in the seat – do you think she had a stroke or something?”

As the ambulance approaches, the 911 dispatcher asks Wells exactly where she is located. Six minutes and 30 seconds after the call is placed, ambulance sirens can be heard, and at the seven-minute mark, Wells confirms that medical crews had arrived.

While HCPD continues to investigate, funds for six billboards to help find the person responsible for the shooting have been donated to the family. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Davis’ killer.

WMBF News reached out to the family before releasing the audio of the 911 call, and they supported the decision.

Related Stories:

ATF now offering $10k reward for info leading to arrest of 78-year-old woman's killer

Woman shot and killed one day before 79th birthday

Family hopes billboard will help catch 78-year-old woman’s killer

Family, friends, community remember life of woman killed at Myrtle Beach Mall

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.