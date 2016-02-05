WMBF FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drizzle and mist followed by sunshine and wind

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Morning mist, fog and drizzle will taper off eventually and we will be left with sunshine and cooler temperatures. Highs today will barely break 50s in most areas, if at all. Tonight we cool off into the lower 30s on the beach and upper 20s inland.

Saturday will be clear and sunny. Highs will be in the lower 50s. We watch a small system move up the coast on Sunday bringing a chance for rain to both the Grand strand and the Pee Dee. The best chance of rain will be on the coast. It will also be relatively cool on Sunday as well with highs in the upper 40s.

Monday and Tuesday we dry out and see temperatures in the low to mid 50s. A dry cold front will push through Tuesday and leave us with cold temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday.

WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andy Stein

