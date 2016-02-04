Horry County Fire crews battle fire on Black Creek Road - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County Fire crews battle fire on Black Creek Road

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire crews battled a house fire Thursday night on Black Creek Road, according to Assistant Fire Chief Justin Gibbins.

Gibbins said crews arrived to a vacant single family dwelling on fire.

The fire is now under control. 

