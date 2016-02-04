Heavy rain expected to bring flooding to the Pee Dee

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Heavy rain from Wednesday night and into Thursday caused a lot of places in the Pee Dee to see washed out roads and flooding.

Black Creek Road will likely be covered by water over the weekend. The National Weather Service says the creek will reach about four feet above flood stage by Sunday. Wallace Gregg road is one area that still has water on the road signs because of bridges along the street where water can wash over. A parent who has a student at Wallace Gregg elementary says the road in and out of the school is the worst when heavy rain comes.

William David has lived along west Sumter road for more than sixty years. He has seen problems around this area in the past when the rain doesn’t stop. “Because of the drainage.. the road if it’s a flash flood or if it rains for several days the level gets high. Well the main thing is the areas in making sure the drainage where the ditches are aren’t filled up with debris and limbs and things like that," says David.

Drainage is a problem off East Old Marion Highway and Malloy Street where water and trash took over the entire road.

Archie Poston lives along Black Creek Road. He’s used to seeing his front yard covered in water and doesn’t think it’s a good idea for anyone to drive through this road when its flooded. He says, “They end up messing up the road worse than what the water does by itself and if you can get people to just quit sightseeing, the people who live on the roads like this that flood quite often, you know the road conditions wouldn’t get as bad whenever it floods.”

Poston says he thinks it’s his job to keep an eye on creek levels so it doesn't make the road worse. “Clean limbs and stuff out so the water can flow and get the flow back to the creek side of the road. I went down there earlier today to try to pull some limbs out of where its backing up from my yard and the woods right here, but there’s already too much water for me to walk through there," said Poston.

He says in less than six months they have seen more rain in their neighborhood than in years. WMBF First Alert Weather team says there should be minor river flooding throughout the area over the weekend.

