WATCH LIVE: Clinton, Sanders debate in New Hampshire

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Bernie Sanders and Hilary Clinton are expected to speak tonight for a one-on-one democratic debate In New Hampshire.

MSNBC will host the debate which begins at 9 p.m.

According to NBC, this is the first time Clinton and Sanders will be alone on stage without a distraction from a lesser known candidate.

With just days before the state's first-in-the-nation primary, the two will battle on stage.

Mobile users, tap here to watch live from your device.

