'Fake' Myrtle Beach Amazon rep scams people in 4 states

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in the River Oaks section of Myrtle Beach on February 2, in reference to a follow-up investigation involving a possible theft of goods. The follow-up led to the arrest of a man who claimed he was a Amazon representative and scammed people from their items listed on Amazon.

According to HCSO, deputies received information about a scam involving merchandise being sold on Amazon. The deputies recovered approximately $8,000.00 in stolen merchandise as a result of their investigation. Deputies were able to identify four individuals from four states who were victims of the scam.

The victims were advertising items for sale on Amazon and a 'fake' amazon rep was emailing the seller and telling them the items were sold. The fake rep said the sellers and buyers paid for the items and deposited the money. The 'fake' rep also told the sellers the money wouldn't show in their account until items were shipped to buyer.

Reports say the sellers were told by the scammers to ship the items next day priority to an address in Myrtle Beach, SC. The instructions were followed and the packages were shipped to the Myrtle Beach address.

After the sellers requested payment for their sold items, the fake rep sent an email to the seller and said they never received the items.

The sellers contacted Amazon and learned these shipments were a scam and Amazon had no knowledge of the sold items and they were still showing for sale on their site.

Reports say the items were being shipped to a Myrtle Beach address and the resident of that address would then send the packages to Nigeria. The reports don't say why the seller would send the packages to Nigeria.

Daniel James McKeon, Sr., 54, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with obtaining goods under false pretenses more than $2,000 and less than $10,000.

Sheriff Thompson would like to remind citizens to be aware of potential SCAMS and new scams that are created daily through on electronics and websites.

Anyone with questions on scams or thinks they have been scammed, contact the SC Consumer Affairs Office, the Better Business Bureau, or call the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

