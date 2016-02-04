Coroner identifies woman involved in fatal Darlington crash

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Darlington County Coroner's officer is investigating a fatal accident that took place at the round about on Lamar Highway in Darlington County Thursday.

The SCHP said the accident took place at 3:10 p.m.

A 2002 Dodge mini van was traveling north on US-401 and ran off the right side of the roadway, then struck a ditch. SCHP said the driver of the mini van is deceased and was not wearing a seat-belt.

The passenger in the vehicle was hurt and transferred to Mcleod Hospital in Florence. The passenger was wearing a seat, according to SCHP.

Coroner Todd Hardee identified the deceased victim as 73-year-old Frances Quick, of Bennettsville.

Quick was pronounced dead at McLeod Regional Medical Center, according to Hardee.

SCHP and the coroner's office is still investigating this accident.

