Woman charged for pointing gun at another woman

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One woman is charged for pointing and presenting a firearm at another woman on December 27, 2015, according to Horry County Police reports.

The victim told police the suspect arrived at the location unannounced, walked up to the porch, and picked up the victims daughter. The victim said she was in the driveway at her vehicle and the suspect immediately picked her daughter up and the victim yelled to put her daughter down.



Reports say the suspect verbally responded to the victim, and when she was walking towards the porch to get her daughter, the suspect met halfway in the yard and struck the victim multiple times in the face and head.

Police reports say the victim had visible signs of injury to her face and head.

The victim told police she was in the corner of the porch when the suspect pulled out a pink hand gun and pointed it at the victim and said, " I will blow your head off."

Reports say the witness saw this happen and grabbed the gun from the suspect and took it away from her, then hid the gun to give to police. The suspect then left the scene.

After police made contact with the suspect, she told police that she pulled out the handgun from her pocket and said, "back up before I shoot you," because the victim kept running up on her.

Warrants were completed for the suspect for pointing a firearm at a person and assault and battery 3rd degree, according to an Horry County Police report.



The suspect, 25-year-old Jacklyn Patrice Bellamy from Conway, was charged for assault and battery 3rd degree, $1,000. Bellamy was also charged for pointing and presenting firearms at a person, $1,500.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.