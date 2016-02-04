Marion County School District to operate on 2-hour delay Friday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Marion County School District to operate on 2-hour delay Friday

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
MARION, SC (WMBF) - The Marion County School District announced they will operate on a two hour delay for staff and students on Friday, February 5, 2016 due to flooding throughout parts of the county.

We will provide any updates as other schools may announce delays. 

