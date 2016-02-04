Grand Strand Medical health offering free screenings at health fair

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The 35th annual Grand Strand Medical Center health fair is scheduled for Saturday morning at Coastal Grand Mall. This event provides blood tests, screenings, and health information for anyone over 18 years old.

The main draw to the health fair is the Panel 30 Blood Profile. The blood test costs $30 and will cover 30 different tests that will give you a comprehensive breakdown of your cholesterol, iron levels, liver function, glucose, thyroid and much more. You need to fast for 12 hours before this blood test for accurate results.

The blood test will be administered by hospital workers and the results will be mailed to you in four weeks. "That letter tells them what the results should be, where the median is, whether it's high or low,” explained Julie Kopnicky, the marketing director for GSMC. “And then we also explain what these tests are. If there's anything that looks unusual to them, we tell them to go to their primary care physician."

You must bring cash or check for this blood test. Kopnicky said this is a community service so no health insurance is required.

There will also be more than 50 exhibits with hospital experts, local doctors, specialists, and non-profits available for any questions you might have. And there will be five free health screenings available covering blood pressure, ear screenings, spine checks, test strip urinalysis, and vision screenings.

The health fair is designed to give you a comprehensive understanding of where your health stands now and what you should keep in mind or do in the future. Kopnicky emphasized that health fairs are not just for the older population. The blood test and screenings are also very important for young adults.

"They might have family history that they haven't talked to their parents about,” said Kopnicky. “And they don't know yet. But it's good for them to know what their levels are. If their cholesterol is still good, if their potassium, or liver functions, or even kidney functions are at a normal level. And then what to do from there."

Last year, more than 1,700 people took advantage of the blood test. And 3,000 people came to the fair. Kopnicky expects there to be more participation this year.

The health fair goes from 8:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The mall opens at 7:00 a.m., but people usually start lining up around 6:00 a.m. in the wing with Dillard’s.

