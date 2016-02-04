Wilson High School student scores perfect score on ACT

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF)- It’s rare when a student nails a perfect score on the ACT, but one local student recently did it.

"I did a lot of practice before hand, so it wasn’t as if it were out of nowhere. I was really happy after that," Neil Dey, who is a junior Wilson High School said.Neil has already achieved a major accomplishment in his life.

“I got a 36, "Dey said. "Day in and day out he put in the elbow grease to reel in that perfect score," said Dey.

"It really is just practicing as much as you can. I’ve been doing practice tests for the SAT since middle school really," Dey said.

It was while practicing for the SAT that Neil’s sister encouraged him to take the ACT, too. “A few weeks ago, my sister told me that I should take the ACT and not just the SAT so I took it and got a 36," Dey said.

The faculty at Wilson said this type of success proves the district is doing something right.

“An accomplishment like Neil’s and other students who do very well, proves we are doing things right," Mark Riggs, who is a teacher at Wilson.

Neal is in Wilson’s International Bachelorette program which helps students get a leg up on college.

“Our students tend to be able to get into the colleges where they really want to go. Rather than having to make a second choice or third choice college. I think it’s something, when we see those types of achievements that we know the program works and the kids are challenged to do so," Riggs said.

Neil said he plans to go to either Berkeley, MIT or Georgia Tech. so that he can one day enter the world of computer science.

He said he will keep studying and keep himself busy with his extracurricular activities; which includes quiz bowl, orchestra and robotics.



