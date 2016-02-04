Overturned 18-wheeler reported on Hwy 79 and Adamsville Rd. - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Overturned 18-wheeler reported on Hwy 79 and Adamsville Rd.

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
Connect
Source: RayCom Media Source: RayCom Media

MARLBORO, SC (WMBF) - Marlboro County EMS rescue is reporting an overturned 18-wheeler on Hwy 79 and Adamsville Rd.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol website reported the accident at 3:43 p.m.

No injuries were reported, according to SCHP.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly