Ripley’s Attractions of Myrtle Beach to host Career Fair

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – On February 10, Ripley’s Attractions of Myrtle Beach will hold a Career Fair for five of their local Ripley’s Attractions. The event will be held at Ripley’s Aquarium at Broadway at the Beach from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Positions Ripley’s is hoping to fill include ticket sales, mermaids, actors, maintenance techs, divers, Ruckus drummers, kitchen workers, mascots, and more.



Listed below are the Ripley’s Attractions that will be hiring.

Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!

Odditorium & Super Fun Zone

Ripley’s Haunted Adventure

Ripley’s Marvelous Mirror Maze

Ripley’s Moving Theater

“If you are energetic, hard-working, enjoy working with people and can handle a fun-fast paced environment; we have a job for you. Ripley’s offers great pay, great perks, flexible schedules, and a chance to be a part of the Ripley’s family,” said Craig Atkins, General Manager of Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach.

The Career Fair will give each applicant one free ticket to all Ripley’s Attractions in Myrtle Beach. Visit Ripley Careers for more information or to apply online.

