Lumberton Police respond to fatal crash near Liberty Hill Road

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - The Lumberton Police Department responded to a traffic collision on Khan Drive, which left one person dead Thursday.

Police said the collision took place at 10:03 a.m. near the intersection of Liberty Hill Road.

The victims vehicle was traveling south on Khan Drive and veered into the path of a 2012 Cadillac, resulting in the fatality.

Police identified the deceased victim as 25-year-old Jannette Ramos, of Orrum NC. Ramos was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver and the passenger of the Cadillac sustained severe injuries, but do not appear to be life threatening, according to captain Terry W. Parker.

