Georgetown Police searching for person of interest in Marshall's Marine thefts

Surveillance video image of the person of interest in the thefts. (Source: Georgetown Police)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in thefts at Marshall’s Marine on Church Street.

The department posted a surveillance video to Facebook of the man walking through the parking lot. Mobile users, tap here to view the post and video.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Sgt. Scogin at 843-545-4334 or 843-385-2513.

