Consider This: Teen pregnancy rate moving in the right direction

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County has received a grant to hopefully continue to prevent teen pregnancies. The trend has been going in the right direction, and this new funding can help make a big difference in people’s lives.

The focus will be on education and options: birth control, abstinence, making positive, healthy choices, and having healthy relationships, for both young men and women.

It’s important that teenagers know they can get answers, talk candidly and be trusted with information that will teach them how to make good decisions.

Consider This: It takes everyone in our community to support these efforts… parents, counselors, educators, coaches…so that our youth is empowered to envision and achieve a positive future.

