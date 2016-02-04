Darlington Area Recreation to hold Annual Daddy/Daughter Dance on February 11

The Darlington Area Recreation Department will hold its Annual Daddy/Daughter Dance on February 11. (Source: Darlington Area Recreation Department Facebook Page)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - On February 11 the Darlington Area Recreation Department will host its Annual Daddy/Daughter Dance.

The event will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Darlington Area Recreation Department, located at 300 Sanders Street in Darlington.

The cost is $25 per couple and $10 for each additional date. Dan E. Lockemy will DJ the event and participants will receive dinner and a picture at no additional cost.

Pre-registration by February 9 is required and can be completed at the Darlington Area Recreation Department.

For more information call Crystal at 843-398-4030.

