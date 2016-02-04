Florence man arrested after authorities find active meth lab

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A 25-year-old man was arrested after investigators found an active methamphetamine lab on Fran Drive in Florence Wednesday night.

Just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, specially-trained narcotics investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a request for assistance from agents with the South Carolina Department of Probation and Parole at the 1100 block of Fran Drive, according to a news release from FCSO.

Agents found a “One Pot Lab” which was operational and cooking at the time, the release states. The lab was at a highly volatile and dangerous stage of the meth-making process, and had to be made safe following a strictly-mandated protocol involving fire and EMS responders.

A specialized team from the State Law Enforcement Division was also called to help dispose of the hazardous and toxic waste material from the residence. Florence County EMS and the Windy Hill Fire Department assisted in the operation.

Brandon Shawn Tedder was arrested at the scene and charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, the release states. He will likely appear at a bond hearing Thursday. Under South Carolina law, the charge is a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $25,000, or both.

According to the Florence County Detention Center, Tedder was granted a $15,000 bond.

