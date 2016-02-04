Registration opens for Waccamaw Sports Classic Senior Games

The Basketball - Free Throw is one of the competitive events at the Waccamaw Sports Classic. (Source: Raycom Stock Image Library)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - On April 8, the Annual Waccamaw Sports Classic will be held at Coastal Carolina University.

The regional event is for active seniors who are ages 50 and up and live in Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties.

Competitive games include, softball throw, horseshoes, corn hole, shuffle board, bocce ball, pickleball, golf tournament, along with several track and field events.

Early registration, before March 1, is $6 and includes lunch and a t-shirt. Visit www.waccamawsportsclassic.com for registration forms and additional information on the event. You can also contact Kayla Ives Russell at 843-436-6123 or kives@wrcog.org.

