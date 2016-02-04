October flooding delays Highway 707 widening, other projects well underway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Construction projects are well underway along Highway 707, Glenns Bay Road, and Holmestown Road. But one project’s completion date is being delayed because of heavy rain.

The work being done along Highway 707 is to widen the two-lane road to five lanes from Enterprise Road to the Georgetown County line. According to the most recent progress report, crews have installed new storm drains on both sides of the road from the front end of the project to Bay Road. They have also filled the ditches with dirt and are starting to level everything out. Curbs, sidewalks, and gutters are going in now on both sides. The utility work is basically done. So once crews are satisfied the lines are stable, they will demolish the old above ground lines and poles.

Project managers say drivers should expect shoulder closures on a daily basis, and for lanes to be closed at night until the work is done. The widening project was supposed to be done by the summer of 2017. But because of the flooding in October of last year, the expectation is now to be completed by January 2018.

Up the way from Highway 707, the work at the Glenns Bay interchange is well underway. Over the past year, crews have been doing a lot of underground work to relocate utility lines. And there is still some more to do. Crews are now in stage two of the project and starting the foundation for the bridge of the overpass. Once the dirt settles, then work can start on the median crossovers and two ramps with signals.

Once that starts to happen, you can expect traffic will start to be rerouted and moved around to temporary lanes and ramps to give crews space to do everything. Everything should be done by winter 2017.

Sidewalks are planned for both Glenns Bay and Highway 707. There is a proposal now that will go before Horry County Council next week to add sidewalks connecting the Burgess community. The hope is to mimic how connected Carolina Forest is with sidewalks and multi-use paths. Part of that proposal will add sidewalks to Holmestown Road.

It is a request from residents in the Burgess community, so there is no money designated to the project just yet. It must go through the regular council process to be approved, get funding, and be added to the county’s comprehensive plan.

