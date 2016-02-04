Hartsville man dies after crashing into utility pole on moped

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Hartsville man died after he lost control of his moped and collided with a utility pole in Hartsville early Thursday morning, according to the Darlington County Coroner.

Clayton Mozingo was killed in the accident on Poole Street in Hartsville at around 1:40 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee.

The incident remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Hartsville Police Department.

