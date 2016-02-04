WATCH LIVE: FBI announcing new reward in case of Robeson Co. teen missing for 1 year

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The FBI and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are announcing a new reward being offered in the case of Sara Graham, a Robeson County teenager who went missing one year ago Thursday.

The announcement is being made at the Robeson County Emergency Operations Center at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, according to a news release from the FBI.

Graham, who was 18 when she was reported missing by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, was last seen on February 4, 2015 before she left her home in Fairmont at about 6:30 a.m. to go to work at the Walmart in Pembroke, but never arrived, according to the FBI’s missing person poster. Her car was found abandoned at about 12:15 p.m. that same day in a field along East McDonald Road.

The Charlotte office of the FBI joined the search for Graham in March 2015.

Anyone with information should call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3100.

