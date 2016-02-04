More heavy rain and minor flooding expected for Thursday

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Another wet day is ahead of us. Rain showers will be heaviest in the morning and then the late afternoon and early evening time frame. This rain could be very heavy at times and cause more issues with flooded roads. Anywhere from an additional inch to two inches of rain could fall before things wind down overnight.

As you head out onto the roads please remember to drive slow and leave plenty of space between cars. Also, make sure to have your headlights on if it's raining. If your windshield wipers are on, so should your headlights. This is a state law.

When driving in heavy rains and downpours, hydroplaning could become a serious issue. Also, do not drive through any roads that seem to be covered with a large amount of water. The rain will taper off the later into the evening we go. Until then, we will continue to have issues on area roads.

All Rights Reserved. WMBF News. Copyright 2016.