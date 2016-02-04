WMBF FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain and cooler temperatures for Thursday

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Rain showers continue this morning. The rain can be heavy at times. We may pick up and additional inch of rain which will lead to minor roadway flooding in poor drainage areas. The rain with taper off this afternoon and evening. We will also see temperatures fall throughout the day. Eventually ending the day in the upper 30s across the area.

We dry off and return to seasonable weather for both Friday and Saturday and see sunshine return to the area. Overnight lows with be cold. Low to mid 30s both mornings. By Sunday we watch another system move through. This will most likely come to us as rain but earlier in the morning and later in the evening, temperatures may be cold enough for us to see a few flakes fly. That's still a big maybe.

We see a shower or two linger for Monday and then dry out for the middle of the week and see another shot of cold air move into the area.

WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andy Stein

