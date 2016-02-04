Lightning a possible cause of massive 2-alarm Conway fire Wednesday night

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The National Weather Service will determine if a lightning strike caused a massive two-alarm fire at a commercial building in Conway Wednesday night, according to Assistant Chief Justin Gibbins with Horry County Fire Rescue.

The HCFR was called to the scene on Jackson Bluff Road around 11:23 p.m., Gibbins said. Fire was shooting from the roof of the commercial building, which was fully involved when crews arrived. It is believed the fire might have been caused by lightning, as there were calls about a loud boom in the area by bystanders, and a strike was recorded near the structure.

No one was inside the building while it burned, Gibbins said.

Highway 544 was blocked off to reach fire hydrants while first responders battled the flames.

Fire crews were able to save the majority of the contents of the building. Most of the damage appeared to be in the attic area, though Gibbins said the building was inhabitable structurally. Many of the contents could be salvaged like computers, and no other buildings were damaged as a result of the fire.

