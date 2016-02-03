Myrtle Beach gets top rank for adult business despite feeling held back

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - They're stores you might not expect to thrive, and it's a city you might not think they'd thrive in, but a new release shows Myrtle Beach and adult businesses are a good fit.

According to the company PinkCherry, Myrtle Beach ranks atop the country in online purchases per capita, specifically with lingerie and adult novelty items.

"It's a good market, especially tourist season,” said John Gaik, owner of Badd Kitty. “We do very well, we advertise quite heavily."

Gaik says Myrtle Beach isn't that great of a market though. He says business is good enough, but believes county ordinances hold adult businesses back.

"The zoning gets tougher and tougher,” said Gaik. “It's very hard to open our type of business if you carry any type of adult merchandise whatsoever."



There are two ordinances for adult businesses in Horry County. One focuses on content, the other on the location of the businesses. In the past three years, the county has spent nearly $200,000 getting them drafted and enforced.

A county spokesperson says these businesses are legally allowed, but the county is allowed to dictate how and where they operate.

The spokesperson also says the ordinances are in place for the community.

"I think to the general public, our type of business is more and more acceptable, but to governmental type agencies, and stuff like that, they try more and more to root our type of business out,” Gaik said.

He says he hopes the county and other local governments learn to better accept his business and the many who shop there.

Below are 15 of the top 100 cities in America in terms of sales at PinkCherry:

1. Myrtle Beach,South Carolina



2. Rock Hill, South Carolina



3. Salisbury, North Carolina



4. Salt Lake City, Utah



5. Atlanta, Georgia



6. Ann Arbor, Michigan



7. Greenville, North Carolina



8. Charlottesville, Virginia



9. Washington, District of Columbia



10. South Jordan, Utah



11. Cambridge, Massachusetts



12. San Francisco, California



13. Frederick, Maryland



14. Albany, New York



15. Denver, Colorado

