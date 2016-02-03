National Signing Day 2016

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - National Signing Day means another wave of high school senior athletes get to make their college pledges to extend their careers to the next level, and a slew of Grand Strand and Pee Dee products made the commitment to do so by inking letters of intent. Below is the list of football players in the area that will be playing on Saturdays next season:

Bryan Edwards, Conway, WR – South Carolina (early enroll)

Avery McCall, Dillon, QB – Coastal Carolina

Jah’Maine Martin, Conway, RB – Coastal Carolina

Alex James, Florence Christian, RB – Coastal Carolina

Drayton Arnold, Myrtle Beach, QB – Old Dominion (early enroll)

Brandon Sinclair, Myrtle Beach, RB – Old Dominion

Christian Bruce, Wilson, WR – North Greenville

Daniel Hamilton, Dillon, TE – North Greenville

Riquon Cotton, Hartsville, DB - Wingate

Eddie Martin, Hartsville, LB – North Greenville

Datavious Wilson, Hartsville, LB - Wofford

Jamison Chapman, Dillon, RB – Wofford

Dalton Hubbard, Aynor, OL – The Citadel

Kameron Kelshaw, North Myrtle Beach, C – Campbell

Francois McFall, Marlboro County, OL – S.C. State

Demingus Wilson, Marlboro County, DE – S.C. State

Kijana Johnson, Marlboro County, DE/TE – S.C. State

Jalen Page, Wilson, DL – S.C. State

Adonis Sealy, Dillon, OL – Presbyterian

David Vereen, South Florence, WR – Newberry

Daeshawn Davis, Dillon, LB – Butler Community College

Copyright WMBF News 2016. All rights reserved.