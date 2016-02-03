All lanes blocked on I-95 South in Florence due to accident - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

All lanes blocked on I-95 South in Florence due to accident

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A traffic accident closed all lanes on I-95 South at exit 157 US 76 to Florence and Timmonsville Wednesday night, according to the SCDOT.

The West Florence Fire Department responded to the call around 9:20 p.m., where an overturned 18-wheeler was leaking diesel. Two people required help from Florence County EMS, according to West Florence Fire Department Captain Anthony Fox.

According to Fox, firefighters were able to get the diesel leak under control.

South Carolina Highway Patrol took over the investigation.

