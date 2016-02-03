MBPD needs help identifying person in connection with credit card fraud

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department (MBPD) is searching for the person, seen in these photos, in connection with a breaking and entering into a vehicle and financial transaction card fraud.

The incidents occurred on January 22 at Walmart, located at 541 Seaboard Street and Food Lion, located at 1009 Highway 501, according to MBPD.

If you can identify the person in these photos you are asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382 and reference case numbers 16-001146 and 16-001147.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.