One year after Robeson Co. teen goes missing, FBI announces new $5,000 reward

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The FBI and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced that there is now a $5,000 new reward being offered in the case of Sara Graham, a Robeson County teenager who went missing one year ago Thursday.

The announcement was made at the Robeson County Emergency Operations Center at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Authorities are asking that anyone who may know something or may have seen a white van on the morning of the Graham's disappearance come forward.

At this time, there is no new information in this case, according to FBI officials.

“I guess some people say, no news is good news, but no news is exactly what it is," said Sara's father Hubert Graham, who works for the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. “With time, you get a lot more time to think about what ifs, and what could have happened, so it is a lot harder in that regard.”

They believe there was a 15 minute window where Graham went missing on February 4, 2015, and they do not believe she left on her own accord. They do not have any persons of interest that they can discuss at this point.

Graham, who was 18 when she was reported missing by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, was last seen on February 4, 2015 when she left her home in Fairmont at about 6:30 a.m. to go to work at the Walmart in Pembroke, but never arrived, according to the FBI’s missing person poster. The white van she drove was found abandoned at about 12:15 p.m. that same day in a field along East McDonald Road.

“I’m still sitting, waiting by the phone," Hubert Graham said. "Like, when you get phone calls from strange numbers, you answer it, and for me, I’m expecting to hear someone say, 'Sara’s here,' or it be Sara and say she’s alright.”

The Charlotte office of the FBI joined the search for Graham in March 2015. Authorities are distributing updated missing person fliers highlighting the new $5,000 reward in the community on Thursday.

“Hopefully it will make somebody want to come forward and, at least, say something," Hubert Graham said. "I’s bad to say that, but that’s how the world works.”

Anyone with information should call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3100.

View the FBI missing person poster for Sara Graham here.

