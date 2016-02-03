Officials: Driver crashes into another car after fleeing scene of first accident

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A driver backed into a vehicle twice near 48th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach, then fled the scene and hit another vehicle Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The first accident At about 3:15 p.m., according to North Myrtle Beach spokesman Patrick Dowling. After the accident, the driver fled the scene, heading north on Highway 17 at a high rate of speed.

The same driver then hit another vehicle in the area of 800 Avenue North on Highway 17, Dowling stated.

The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries, along with four people in the vehicle he hit, Dowling said. It is believed a third car way have been involved in the second accident, and may have fled the scene.

